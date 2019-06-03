HEIGHT, Jessie Isobel Mary (nee MUSTARD) May 13, 1926 – May 29, 2019 Peacefully, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, with her loving daughters by her side, after a life well-lived, in her ninety-third year. Loving wife of 63 years to Carl. Cherished mother of Gordon (Louise), Ross (Jane), Catherine Ellen (predeceased), Nancy (Larry) and Mary (Bob). Beloved sister of Stewart (predeceased) and his wife Laura, Florence (Bob, predeceased) and Mac (Lamoine). Cherished Grammy of Michelle (David), Stephanie, Jonathon (Kristen), Rheanna (Wes), Carly (Chris), Jeffrey (Gaelan), Brendan (Emma), Jordan (Devon) and Allison (Matt). Great-Grandma to Gavin and Layla. She will be remembered for her kind nature and as a talented chef, baker, quilt maker and great friend to so many. Throughout her life she and Carl enjoyed many adventures travelling across Canada, the USA, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Together, they spent many years at their island cottage on South Beaver Lake entertaining family and friends, as well as winters in Juno Beach, Florida. We will never forget your heart of gold, sense of humor, your love of the Young and the Restless and Rye whisky with tons of ice and just a splash of water. We know that you are at peace and will live on in our hearts forever. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m., reception to follow. If desired, remembrances may be made to the Credit Valley Hospital. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 3, 2019