KITCHER, Jessie Passed away peacefully at Lakeshore Lodge, Etobicoke, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Ross H. Kitcher. Also predeceased by her sons George (Rosemary) and Randall (Denise). Survived by her children Ron (Sherry), Ross (Geraldine) and Mark (Cindy). Sister of Lillian, Violet, Daisy, Pat, Mary, Allan, Linda, Robert and late Elsie, Jean, Don, Alec and Jack. Proud Grandmother of Candy, Ron, Marcy, George, Kimberly, Kyle and Cody and nine great-grandchildren. As per Jessie's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2020
