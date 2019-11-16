MAY, JESSIE LYDIA (nee MIRAMS) Born February 1, 1920 in London, England. Our dear Mom passed away peacefully in her 100th year at her Toronto home, on November 11, 2019. She will be forever missed by her four children: Carrol (Doug), Chris (John), Vicky (Don) and John (Kristina); her 13 grandchildren: Shea, Dan, Lee, Adam, Mark, Lindsay, Nicole, Kirsten, Amanda, Garrett, Reed, Maxwell, and Jet; as well as 17 great-grandchildren: Mattie, Jessie, Chace, Johnny, Hannah, Nate, Sage, Jasmine, River, Lennon, Dante, Aliyah, Ahva, Zavier, Sawyer, Audrey, and Archer. She was predeceased by her beloved sisters, Ivy and Violet. She will also be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews and their children. A Celebration of Life is being planned.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019