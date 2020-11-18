NODWELL, JESSIE MARGARET (nee BORTHISTLE) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jessie at Warkworth Place on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in her 93rd year. Loving daughter of the late Arnold and Mary. Beloved wife for 64 years of the late Reverend R. Gordon Nodwell. Adored mother of children David (Ruth Harnden Nodwell), Tina (Bill Long), and Paul (Carrie Loring). Proud grandmother of Jonathan (Melissa Geleynse) and Amy (Will Mitter), Ethan and James, and great-grandmother to Jordan, Adelynn and Taya. Dear sister of Helen, Terry, and the late Aldie and David. She is also remembered by her many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Jessie was born and raised on a farm in Manitoba, and studied to become a teacher. She met Gordon at a summer mission field where they were counsellors. They married, and Gordon's studies and work took them to many wonderful places they would call home, including Scotland, Nova Scotia and Ontario. Jessie was a gifted Special Education teacher, and was active in the United Church of Canada. With an adventurous spirit, she enjoyed travelling the world with Gordon. She was passionate about social justice issues, particularly supporting the work of Amnesty International. A freed African dissident named his son 'Nodwell' in Jessie's honour. Jessie was a devoted wife and loving mother who encouraged her children, and grandchildren, to explore the world and pursue their dreams. She was a soft place to land if things went wrong, and a source of wisdom when needed. She was a therapeutic touch practitioner who soothed many with her healing hands and heart. She was always learning, reading and writing, reflecting on new ideas. Jessie was loved by all who knew her. She had the sweetest smile, the greatest laugh, the biggest heart, the warmest hugs and the best cookies. She is forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Amnesty International would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at weaverfuneralhomes.com