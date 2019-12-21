Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JESSIE MARY D'AMICO. View Sign Obituary

D'AMICO, JESSIE MARY August 3, 1924 - December 10, 2019 Jessie D'Amico, 95, passed away peacefully in Keswick, Ontario. Longtime resident of Thornhill, Ontario. Her passing was a beautiful one, holding the hands of her loving daughter-in-law Annette and her beloved granddaughter Brittany. Each of Mom's five children and her grandchildren were able to tell her they loved her in her final hours. Mom is joyously reunited with her husband, Leonard, who predeceased her in 2014 (Mom kept asking if he was on the golf course). They leave behind their children Peter, Steven (Annette), Michael (Eva), Lorraine (Douglas) and Mark, and grandchildren, Brittany (Chad), Cody, Scott, Daniel and Shannon. Truly, Jessie was the best Mom and Grandma anyone could hope for! She was a feisty lady who loved to laugh, sing and dance, taught her children to enjoy life and just go for it (famous saying "Who's going to stop us?"). She fostered a love of cooking and in her time was known for the best pizza, meatballs, chili sauce and pickles. There are no words to say how much she will be missed. We love you Mom, a bushel and a peck. A celebration of life will be held in Keswick in the spring. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Cedarvale Lodge.

