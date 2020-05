Or Copy this URL to Share

MORGAN, Jessie (Janet) Morrison (nee CONDIE) Beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on May 14, 2020, peacefully at home in Cape Town, at age 98. Always caring, kind and loving, she will be greatly missed, always remembered. Sharron, Keith, Deidre and their families.



