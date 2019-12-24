NASH, JESSIE MUNRO 1924 – 2019 It is with much sorrow that I announce the passing of Jessie Munro Nash, on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Etobicoke General Hospital. Jessie was born in Perthshire, Scotland, and immigrated to Canada on October 17, 1966 with her husband (late Thomas Nash) and her family. Predeceased by her parents John and Euphemia Anderson, and her sister May. She will be sadly missed by her sons Stephen (Donna), and Sean (Megan), along with her grandsons Shawn, Ryan, and John, as well as her great-grandchildren Nicholas, and Syra. Jessie had a great Scottish sense of humour, and was a loving, and caring foster parent, for over 30 years along with her husband. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends both in Canada and the UK. As per her wishes, there will be no service. Scottish saying: "Give me but one hour of Scotland – Let me see it ere I die".

