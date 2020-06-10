JESSIE RAE McWILLIAMS
McWILLIAMS, JESSIE RAE Passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Mississauga, Ontario. 93 years young. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of James and Catherine McWilliams of Calgary, AB. Loving grandmother of Kerry, and Kyle. Dear sister of Margaret, Georgie and brother Hugh. Beloved wife of the late James Timothy McWilliams. It is with very heavy hearts that our family has made the difficult decision to hold a private funeral for Jessie. Sending your love and support at this time is very much appreciated, and we welcome your messages of condolence at www.catholic-cemeteries.com



Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 10, 2020.
