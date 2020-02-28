Home

Services
Vescio Funeral Homes Ltd.
8101 Weston Road
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1A6
(905) 850-3332
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vescio Funeral Homes Ltd.
8101 Weston Road
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1A6
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
150 St. Francis Ave., north of Rutherford Rd.
View Map
JESUA "JAY" GAGLIASSO

JESUA "JAY" GAGLIASSO Obituary
GAGLIASSO, JESUA "JAY" God called Jesua "Jay" on February 22, 2020, at the age of 69, peacefully surrounded by her family. She will be forever missed by her beloved husband of 37 years, Alessandro. Cherished by her siblings, Pina (Rudy), Frank (Domenica), Joe (Maryellen), Jesse (Joanne), Frances (Carmine), Tony (Lina), Janey (Pierino), John (Rita) and Maria. Jesua will always be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. She helped to raise them as if they were her own, she was a wonderful example to them all. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332), on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (150 St. Francis Ave., north of Rutherford Rd.). Private Cremation to follow. If so desired, donations in memory of Jesua may be made to either the , Heart & Stroke Foundation or to Salt & Light Catholic Media Foundation. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 28, 2020
