LEIPER, JILL Passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side and her dog Margo. Beloved wife of Jim Leiper. Loving mother of John (Nadine) and Julie (Chris) Tillmanns of Horseshoe Valley. Adored grandma of Allison, Charlee, Renee, and Cameron. Sister of Jan Amos and the late Judy Barker. Jill will be fondly remembered by her nieces, Amanda and Elizabeth Amos. Jill was the owner of Pieces of Olde Restaurant in Elmvale for over 20 years. A celebration of life will be held at the Lynn-Stone Funeral Home in Elmvale from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019