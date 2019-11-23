Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill SEARS. View Sign Service Information Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket 524 Davis Dr. Newmarket , ON L3Y 2P3 (905)-898-2100 Obituary

SEARS, Jill On November 16, 2019, Jill Sears (nee Beatty) passed away with grace and dignity at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Ontario. We were all very fortunate to have someone as special as Jilly in our lives. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her greatest joy came from her role as a doting grandmother: from her infamous baking, to her thoughtful gifts and her cozy handmade blankets. Jill's personality sparkled like the jewels that adorned her. She had a smile that lit up a room, especially when surrounded by family and friends. Jill knew how to be loved, how to give love, and how to show people with more than words, what love looked like. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Heather (Todd, late Brian), son Todd (Karen) and grandchildren Kirsten, Kurtis, Julia, Jake, and Cameron (Yvonne). She was predeceased by her brother Jack (Lynne) and her parents Tom and Emily. Jill will finally be reunited with Don, her husband of 53 years. Thank you Jilly for the lifetime of loving memories you have left with all of us. A private celebration of Jill's life will be held with family members. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you perform an unsolicited act of kindness towards someone else. Online condolences can be directed to Taylor Funeral Home in Newmarket, Ontario,



