DOYLE, Jim May 5, 1945 – February 2, 2020 James Joseph Doyle – Jim Doyle – passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord in the comfort of his own home, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the age of 74. He leaves his children Drew Doyle (Renee Lipka) and Nicole Doyle (Ryan Donik), his grandchildren Matthew Doyle and Rowan Donik and his sister Cathie Newton (Bill Newton). Jim will be greatly missed by his cousins, nieces and nephews and so many wonderful friends. Jim touched many people throughout his life with his generous spirit and loyal commitment. He was a proud Shell Canada man, working in various roles across the organization for 27 years both here in Toronto and Calgary. Once retired, Jim devoted his time to the Knights of Columbus and taking care of his family, both immediate and extended. Jim had survived many illnesses and fought his diseases with courage, determination and with stubbornness, until his very last day. Jim will be profoundly missed. Friends will be received at Lynett Funeral Home, 3299 Dundas St. W. (one block east of Runnymede Rd.), Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 3055 Bloor St. W. (west of Royal York Rd). Followed by an interment at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2020