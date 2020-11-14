1/1
JIM GMAZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JIM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 15, 1959 - October 6, 2020
Jim will be sadly missed by his wife of 36 years Caroline, and their children Jimmie Jr. (Lydia) and Veronica (Froggy).
Predeceased by his parents Andrija and Ana, he is survived by his siblings Zeljko, Sylvia, and John (Michelle), brother-in-law Stanley Soltys Jr., sister-in-law Liz Holt (Brian), his many nieces and nephews, and his work family at Vintage Hardwood Flooring. Most important to Jim was his family.
Jim had that "IT FACTOR". He was the life of the party and had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the room. He had big beautiful blue eyes that twinkled, and a grin that you couldn't help smiling back at. His sense of humour was legendary and his heart was the biggest thing about him.
He was so proud of Jimmie Jr. and Veronica and loved to share their accomplishments with his friends.
As per Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private memorial will be held at a later date. In honour of Jim's memory, donations may be made to the Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Center).
Rest in Peace
Arrangements entrusted to the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 905-828-8000.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Neweduk- Neweduk Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Turner & Porter Neweduk- Neweduk Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved