May 15, 1959 - October 6, 2020

Jim will be sadly missed by his wife of 36 years Caroline, and their children Jimmie Jr. (Lydia) and Veronica (Froggy).

Predeceased by his parents Andrija and Ana, he is survived by his siblings Zeljko, Sylvia, and John (Michelle), brother-in-law Stanley Soltys Jr., sister-in-law Liz Holt (Brian), his many nieces and nephews, and his work family at Vintage Hardwood Flooring. Most important to Jim was his family.

Jim had that "IT FACTOR". He was the life of the party and had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the room. He had big beautiful blue eyes that twinkled, and a grin that you couldn't help smiling back at. His sense of humour was legendary and his heart was the biggest thing about him.

He was so proud of Jimmie Jr. and Veronica and loved to share their accomplishments with his friends.

As per Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private memorial will be held at a later date. In honour of Jim's memory, donations may be made to the Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Center).

Rest in Peace

Arrangements entrusted to the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 905-828-8000.

