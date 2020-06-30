HORVATH, JIM It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Jim Horvath. Born in 1933 in Hungary, he passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, peacefully at home in his 86th year, with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband to Mary of 54 years. Loving father of Ellie, Susan and Jim. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at R.S. Kane, 6150 Yonge St., North York, on Thursday July 2nd, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Elizabeth Hungarian Church on July 3rd, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at York Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask at the Funeral Home and Church.



