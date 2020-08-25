JIM METZLER

METZLER, JIM April 22, 1944 - August 20, 2020 Peacefully passed away at his favorite place on earth, Horseshoe Lake, Seguin, Ontario, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Glenda. Loving father of Jimmy (Jennifer), Christopher (Joyce) and Michael (Laura). Cherished grandfather of Leah, Austin, Emma, and Claire. Remembered by his brother-in law Terry Allen (Irene). Fondly remembered by his nephew Todd Allen (Kelly) and their daughter Quincy. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St., Parry Sound). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to The Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or to The Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. To send an online condolence to the family, please go to torrancefuneralhome.com