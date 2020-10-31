MICHAEL, JIM July 6, 1953 - October 23, 2020 It is with tremendous heartache and deep sorrow that we announce our beloved Jim passed away suddenly at his farm in Kitchener, Ontario. Cherished husband of Wendy. Jim was predeceased by his parents Nick and Florence Michail. Much-loved father of Katherine (Todd Gumbley) and Stephanie (Simon Booker). Proud Dedo to Logan (14), Sheppard (5) and Shiloh (1) (be kind and work hard). Dear brother of Tom (Laura) and Don (Lesley) and brothers-in-law Ian and Stephen. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends. Jim spent 30 years as a restaurateur (Jim's Fish and Chips and Deli) in Winnipeg, Manitoba and in his retirement was the proud owner of Jim's Driving Range in Kitchener, Ontario. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will be held followed by interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Jim's service will be live-streamed and available to be viewed post-service also. Please contact the family for the streaming link. In Jim's memory, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. "Jim, you will always be a loving part of our lives"