Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim (James) RITCHIE. View Sign Obituary

RITCHIE, Jim (James) January 10, 1948 – November 24, 2019 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Jim (James) Ritchie, beloved husband of Julie for 48 years, caring son of Margaret and brother to Moe, Doug and Randy (in-law). Jim's energy and humour will be deeply missed by his children Jason (Carrie), Jodie, Jackie (Haydn) and Janelle (Mike) and his grandchildren Jack, Thomas, Nicholas, Kynan, Brynly, Emma, Rhory, Percy, Beaudyn and Murphy. Jim was a real estate agent for over 45 years and dedicated 37 years to the Toronto Fire Department retiring as a District Chief in 2009. He was an avid member of the Brampton Cycling Club, life time hockey player and had a strong passion and desire to live life to the fullest. The family is planning to host a Celebration of life in January 2020. They will share the details with the community when they become available. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunity



RITCHIE, Jim (James) January 10, 1948 – November 24, 2019 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Jim (James) Ritchie, beloved husband of Julie for 48 years, caring son of Margaret and brother to Moe, Doug and Randy (in-law). Jim's energy and humour will be deeply missed by his children Jason (Carrie), Jodie, Jackie (Haydn) and Janelle (Mike) and his grandchildren Jack, Thomas, Nicholas, Kynan, Brynly, Emma, Rhory, Percy, Beaudyn and Murphy. Jim was a real estate agent for over 45 years and dedicated 37 years to the Toronto Fire Department retiring as a District Chief in 2009. He was an avid member of the Brampton Cycling Club, life time hockey player and had a strong passion and desire to live life to the fullest. The family is planning to host a Celebration of life in January 2020. They will share the details with the community when they become available. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close