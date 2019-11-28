RITCHIE, Jim (James) January 10, 1948 – November 24, 2019 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Jim (James) Ritchie, beloved husband of Julie for 48 years, caring son of Margaret and brother to Moe, Doug and Randy (in-law). Jim's energy and humour will be deeply missed by his children Jason (Carrie), Jodie, Jackie (Haydn) and Janelle (Mike) and his grandchildren Jack, Thomas, Nicholas, Kynan, Brynly, Emma, Rhory, Percy, Beaudyn and Murphy. Jim was a real estate agent for over 45 years and dedicated 37 years to the Toronto Fire Department retiring as a District Chief in 2009. He was an avid member of the Brampton Cycling Club, life time hockey player and had a strong passion and desire to live life to the fullest. The family is planning to host a Celebration of life in January 2020. They will share the details with the community when they become available. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2019