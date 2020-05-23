JIRI (GEORGE) JERABEK
1923 - 2020
JERABEK, JIRI (GEORGE) April 8, 1923 – May 16, 2020 Jiri died at home peacefully, in his 97th year. He is survived by his fiance Hana Kotkova and her son Martin Kotek and his children Nora Rogers and husband David, Richard and Dyda, his grandson Brett (Rogers) and his wife Julie and great-grandchildren Sydney Rogers, Ryleigh Kee, Mitchell Rogers and Morgan Rogers. He was predeceased by his wife Daruska (Dada Munzar). Jiri was born and lived in Czech Republic until immigrating to Canada in 1969 having worked at Czech Airlines. He worked at Montreal Locomotive Works (Bombardier) in Montreal and came to Toronto in 1979 and worked for the Ontario Government as a pressure vessel inspector until his retirement in 1988. Arrangements for cremation are in the care of Morley Bedford Funeral Service. A private celebration with the immediate family will be held in the near future.



Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

