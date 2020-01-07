|
|
KADLEC, JITKA (JUDY - "ITU") October 3, 1948 - December 31, 2019 Passed away suddenly yet peacefully with family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Peter Kadlec and leaves behind her son Peter Jr. (Caroline), daughter Barbara, and beloved grandchildren Nik and Alek. A celebration of life will take place in the spring with close family and friends at a date TBD. Those wishing to honour Jitka's life may make a donation in her name to The Toronto Wildlife Centre. Online condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 7, 2020