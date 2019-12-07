Guest Book View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. John's York Mills Anglican Church 19 Don Ridge Dr Toronto , ON View Map Obituary

WHITE, J.K. (JOCK) Died peacefully with family by his side on November 30, 2019 aged 91. Beloved husband of Jane, loving father of Andrew, Nigel (Dianne) and Roger (Wendi) adored Papa of Cameron, Emma, James, Allie, Bryce and Gavin, and devoted brother of Margie, Hilary and Jim (Chris). He will also be dearly missed by his extended family and friends. Jock was born in Tasmania in 1928 of Scottish parents and the family returned to Scotland at the end of 1939. After military service in Palestine (aged 18 and 19) and graduating from Cambridge University, Jock joined Patons and Baldwins, a knitting yarn company, with operations all over the world. In 1962 he married the love of his life, Jane, and they started their travels. Three years in South Africa where Andrew and Nigel were born, back to Scotland, two years in Belgium where Roger was born, back to England and then finally to Canada where they stayed put. During his tenure as president of Patons and Baldwins Canada, the company prospered and gave employment to over 500 people. Jock was elected by his peers to be chairman for two years of the Canadian Textiles Institute representing the industry nationally and internationally. He retired in 1988 at age 60. Time spent with family was the highlight of his life. The cottage on Chandos was Jock's favourite place because it brought together the whole family each summer. It was also here that Jock was instrumental in helping St. Stephen's Chandos, the nearby small, historic, summers-only Anglican church, to survive. Jock and Jane loved to travel, enjoying "the orphan's reunion" with Jock's three siblings and their spouses somewhere in the world every two years. Visits to Jane's two sisters and their numerous offspring in the south of England were regular enjoyable events. He and Jane spent many extended winters – often with friends – in rented houses in Tasmania, South Africa and Mexico. Jock loved flying. In the UK he joined the RAF volunteer reserve as a pilot officer and in South Africa bought an old wooden glider in which he earned two of the coveted diamonds for his Gold C gliding badge. Later, canoe tripping became his sport of choice. He and Jane had many happy times with good friends paddling Ontario's lakes and rivers. When he could no longer walk the portage trails with a canoe on his shoulders he hung up his paddle and counted himself a very fortunate man. A celebration of life will be held at St. John's York Mills Anglican Church, 19 Don Ridge Dr., Toronto, on Monday, January 6th at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Kawartha Conservation Foundation. Online condolences may be made at



