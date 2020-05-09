ALEXANDER, JO ANN Jo Ann passed peacefully on May 2, 2020, age 87. Predeceased by husband William "Bill" Alexander, parents Harold and Josephine Boettger, sister Ruth Margaret Knapp and husband Gray Knapp. Loving mother of Andy (Luce Alexander) and Heather (Steve Rider). Cherished grandmother of Kevin Alexander (Lindsay), Bonnie Bailey (Jared), Gregg Alexander, Stephanie Rider and Courtney Rider and great-grandmother of Thomas, Matthew, Luke and Zoey. The center of her family, she was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Jo Ann grew up in Hanover, Ontario. An avid trumpet player in her youth, she went on to study nursing at Hospital for Sick Children. Living between Toronto and Montreal, Bill and Jo Ann developed many great friendships. Jo Ann was an accomplished curler, competing at the Provincial Senior Women's Curling in Quebec. She also devoted many hours to helping others and children in need. Jo Ann loved to travel, immersing herself in local cultures and enthusiastically adopted the Scottish traditions of her husband. Living life to the fullest, Jo Ann topped it off with a CN Tower Edgewalk for her 80th birthday! An enthusiastic member of her communities, in recent years Jo Ann enjoyed the Ennisclare Singers, snooker tournaments, happy hour gatherings and Walton Memorial United Church. She was genuine, honest and determined with a healthy sense of humour and mischievousness. Jo Ann loved spending summers in Muskoka surrounded by many generations, a legacy for which her family is very grateful and hopes to continue. You will always be in our hearts. Rest in Peace. A graveside memorial is planned when restrictions lift. Please consider a donation in memory of Jo Ann to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Walton Memorial United Church, Oakville.



Alexander

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store