JO-ANNE ELIZABETH FARMER

JO-ANNE ELIZABETH FARMER Obituary
FARMER, JO-ANNE ELIZABETH (nee DESCHAMPS) Longtime E.A with the T.D.S.B. Peacefully, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the age of 64. Beloved mom of Kimberley-Anne Knowlton (Alain Raby). Cherished grandma of Savannah and Noah. Greatly missed by her brother-in-law Clarence Farmer, nephews Lance (Rebecca), Kyle and niece Danielle Vandenberg (Joe). Predeceased by her husband John Farmer (2019). Jo-Anne will be fondly remembered by her family and many friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. At Jo-Anne's request, no service will be held at this time. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Trillium Gift of Life Network would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2020
