SALTER, JO-ANNE GALE Passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the age of 74. Anglican Church Choir girl and Grandma's protégé claimed the crown of Miss Oakwood Collegiate in Toronto during the mid 1960's. Life coach to her siblings, she possessed a positive attitude. Her caring, sharing heart and love for others respected the beauty that grew in her garden and relished a vibrant emotional sense for music. Understanding, empathy and compassion were her best gifts. Jo-Anne, a rock to her siblings, also volunteered with the Trefoil Guild supporting Girl Guides of Canada, joined the Koinonia bridge club and curled at Leaside Memorial Arena. A certified Underwater Canada scuba diver, she taught briefly at St. Mildred's Lightbourn School in Oakville, worked in a bank and did bookkeeping after marrying a CA. She also helped to maintain The Al Green Gallery on Merton St. in Toronto where she lived. Jo-Anne was predeceased by her husband Stuart W. Salter and sister Susan Pope of Ottawa. Survived by siblings Diana Breitkreuz (Norm), Marie Herbert and Peter Fisher (Maude) and son Mark Jensen. She is fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and many beloved friends and neighbours. Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers from Home Instead and to the BCH Palliative Care Team and to devoted staff at Greenway by Revera Brampton. A private service can be viewed online July 4th at 2:45 p.m. by visiting: https://mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/Jo-AnneGaleSalter.html or www.etouch.ca Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto, date TBD.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 1, 2020.