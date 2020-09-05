Passed away peacefully at Headwaters Health Centre on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Waltraud. Loving father of Patricia Pidgeon and her husband Danny and Peter. Cherished grandfather of Leanne and Shaylene. Much loved brother of Anne Liese Radl, and the late Rudi, Gunter and Rosemari. He will be missed by his loving nieces and nephew. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic all arrangements are private. Interment Sanctuary Park Cemetery. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca

