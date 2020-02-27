Home

Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
TUCK, JOAN ADELLE May 23, 1942 – February 24, 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of Joan Adelle Tuck, who fought a good fight to the very end. Beloved sister to Maureen and sister-in-law to Wilf. Predeceased by her cherished husband Ed and her loving siblings Barry and Carole. Adored by her nieces and nephews Deborah, Rick, Steve, Carolyn, Leanne, Bruce, Colin, James and Michael, in addition to her many grandnieces and grandnephews. Her sunny ways will also be missed by her many friends and extended family. The family would like to express deep gratitude to the staff at Amica Thornhill for their compassionate care. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, from 1-2 p.m. with Celebration of Life following in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Reception will follow the celebratiom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the OSPCA in Joan's memory. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2020
