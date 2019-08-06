Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Aitken LESTER. View Sign Service Information R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street North York , ON M2M 3W9 (416)-221-1159 Obituary

LESTER, Joan Aitken (nee SCRIVENER) October 23, 1932 – August 2, 2019 Surrounded by family, Joan peacefully passed at North York General Hospital on Friday, August 2, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Mima Scrivener. Survived by sister Margaret Brown. Predeceased by 1st husband Gordon Bean, loving mother to David (Janny), Peter (Julie), Robert (Deirdre), John (Pat) and Alan (Michele). Predeceased by 2nd husband Davis Lester and loving stepmother to Anne (Grant) and Joe (Carrie - predeceased). Loving grandmother to Megan, Miyoko, Jasmyn, Erin (Andrew), Cathy (Luke), Lauren (Kyle), Jennifer (Reg), Billy (Ebru) and Amy. Loving great-grandmother to Ryan and Brendan. Joan will be fondly remembered by her friends from: MOL Bridge Club; York Heritage Quilting Guild; Forest Grove United Church; and North York Horticultural Society. She had a passion for life, always humble, generous and continually thinking of others. She spent her leisure time tending to her lovely garden, quilting to donate quilts to survivors of cancer, knitting mittens for the Christmas Tree at church, Twittle muffs for people with Alzheimer's and hats for preemies. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, on Thursday, August 8th from 7-9 p.m. The memorial service will be held Friday, August 9th at 1:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home chapel. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at



