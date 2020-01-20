Home

Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
Burial
Following Services
Glen Oaks Cemetery
JOAN ALFREDA ALARIE Obituary
ALARIE, JOAN ALFREDA It is with sadness we announce the passing of Joan Alfreda Alarie (nee Eckebrecht), age 97 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Hampton Terrace Long Term Care Home in Burlington Ontario. Predeceased by husband Percy, brothers Louie and John. Loving mother of Patricia Corbett (Jim) and Michael Alarie (Debbie). Proud grandma of Christopher, Andrew, Carly and Jeremy. Great-grandmother of Kacie, Colton, Payton and Easton. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (at Dundas St.), 905-257-8822, on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Glen Oaks Cemetery. A reception will take place following the burial in the Glen Oaks Reception Lounge. If desired, donations can be made to The Salvation Army or Covenant House Toronto. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 20, 2020
