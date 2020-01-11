|
|
HOLLISTON, Joan Ann Passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at home in Etobicoke, at the age of 69 years. Survived by her loving son Mark Douglas Holliston and her 3 sisters. Predeceased by her parents Teddy and Eve Holliston. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will begin in the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will take place on Monday at 2 p.m. at Meadowvale Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020