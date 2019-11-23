O'CONNELL, JOAN ANN (nee LEFEBVRE) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joan Ann (Lefebvre) O'Connell. Joan passed away peacefully at age 74 in Milton on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her devoted husband Tom O'Connell, father Aldege Lefebvre, and mother Margaret (Hayvren) Lefebvre. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her children Colleen (Tim DeSouza) and Patrick (Susan) and will be dearly missed by her beloved grandchildren, Katie, Thomas, John, Caralie, and Ryan. She leaves to mourn her brother Patrick (Dorothy) Lefebvre in addition to many other cherished relatives and friends. Joan will be remembered as a kind, gentle, and compassionate soul who always put the needs of others before her own. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and burial will be in her hometown of Montreal at a later date. In Joan's memory, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

