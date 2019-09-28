SANKAR, JOAN ANNETTE Age 83, of Etobicoke, Ontario, passed away on September 24, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospice in London, Ontario. She was born to the late Jacob and Eldita Ali on May 30, 1936, in Trinidad and Tobago. She married the late Malcolm Sankar in 1954 and they lived in Port of Spain, Trinidad, until they immigrated to Toronto in 1989. Annette lived with her son Colin and his wife Allison in Etobicoke and spent her winters in Trinidad, with her daughters, Jeniffer and Melba and in the Turks and Caicos Islands with her son, Richard. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren: Kevin, Polin-Micaela, Bradford, Nikolai, Natalia, Nikita-Maria and Nathaniel; and eight great-grands: Joshua, Angelika, Jordana, Antonia, Tsai-Ann, Sienna, Sebastian and Jackson. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 between 6 - 8 p.m. at Skinner & Middlebrook Ltd. Funeral Home, 128 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, Ontario L5G 1E4 (905-278-5546). The funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace, 3914 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario (416-239-1259). The burial to follow at Assumption Cemetery, 6933 Tomken Road, Mississauga, corner of Tomken and Derry Road (905-670-8801). Light lunch to follow at 4th Floor, 5 Valhalla Inn Road, Etobicoke, Ontario. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be given in memory of Joan Annette Sankar to St. Joseph's Hospice Foundation, 485 Windermere Road, 3rd Floor, London, Ontario, N5X 2T1 (https://www.sjhospicelondon.com/), and would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff that provided such excellent care to her in the last two weeks of her life.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019