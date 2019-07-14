CURTIS, JOAN AUDREY Retired, Registered Nurse - Toronto Western Hospital Peacefully entered into rest on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Belleville General Hospital. Joan Curtis (nee McMullen) of Belleville died at the age of 87. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Audrey McMullen (nee Denby). Joan was the cherished wife of Bruce. She was the loving mother of Jane May (Chris) of Wasaga Beach, Greg (Cindy) of Beijing, China and Jeffrey (M.J. Landry) of Seeley's Bay. Joan was predeceased by her daughter Lisa MacKenzie and survived by her son-in-law Brian MacKenzie. She was the dearest grandmother of Jodi, Ryan, Katelyn, Braeden, Holly, Mackenzie, Billie, Sam, Ali, Ethan and Max and great-grandmother of Griffin, Bennett and Blake. Joan is survived by her sister Mary Disney of Gravenhurst. In keeping with Joan's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements in the care of Quinte Cremation & Burial Services, 2-205 North Front Street, Belleville (613-962-7900). A private family service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at: quintecremationservices.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 14, 2019