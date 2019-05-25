Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Beloved husband of Frank Bagley for 58 years. Loving mother of Stephen and Laurie Bagley, Lynne and Dave Stewart, Douglas and Cindy Bagley and Tara Willowby. Proud grandmother of five grandchildren. Cherished by her five siblings. Joan will be missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial visitation will be held at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, on Monday, May 27th from 3-5 p.m. Memorial Mass on Tuesday, May 28th at 1 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 17955 Leslie Street, Newmarket. Online condolences may be made to www.taylorfh.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019