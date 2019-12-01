SALMON, JOAN BEVERLEY Joan Salmon passed away peacefully at the Woodstock General Hospital on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in her 85th year. Born in Toronto on September 18, 1935, Joan was a daughter of the late John and Lillian (nee Gibbons) Wintrip. She was predeceased by her cherished husband Gordon T. Salmon in 2004. Joan was the much loved mother of Joanne Salmon (Ossie Blackwood), Carolyn Salmon (Bill Carty), Scott Salmon (Krystle Novosad), and Andrew Salmon (Jennifer Bonnett). She was the wonderful 'Nanny' of Corey Blackwood, Elliott, Dawson, and Noah Carty, Nathalie and Grayson Salmon, and Declan and Scott Salmon. Joan lived a full and meaningful life with a husband, children and family who loved her very much. She was a lifelong Eta Delta Alumnae sorority member, worked in the insurance and real estate field, and owned and operated the Golden Apple Bed and Breakfast in Thornbury in her later years. Joan was also a very influential and successful Town Councillor in Thornbury. A private family interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Meaford. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the Meaford Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2019