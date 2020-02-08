|
BLACK, JOAN Joan passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 77. Lovingly remembered by her dear friend Marg, brother Bill and sisters Kay and Carol, nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her parents William and Beatrice and brothers Fred and Eddie. In keeping with Joan's wishes, cremation has taken place. Burial and a family gathering will be held at a later date. May God Rest her Soul. We would like to extend our appreciation to the staff at Bradford Valley Care Community and to Cindi McAvoy, her caregiver, for the kindness, caring and compassion they gave to Joan.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020