YETMAN, Joan Carlile In loving memory of Joan Carlile Yetman, 86, of Mississauga, who passed away quietly on the morning of February 19, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Predeceased by her loving husband Gordon Yetman and daughter Nancy. She is survived by her daughter, Karen, and her son, John (wife Veronica). Proud Grandmother to her grandsons, Patrick, Kody, Michael and Zachery. Great-grandmother to Adriana. In keeping with Joan's request, there will be no funeral service, as cremation has taken place, with instead a Celebration of Life for her to be held at Munn's United Church (5 Dundas Street East, Oakville, ON, L6H 2C4), on Saturday, February 22, 202,0 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ontario SPCA, , or Diabetes Canada are appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2020