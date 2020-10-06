SAUNDERS, JOAN CAROL January 28, 1946 - September 26, 2020 Born in Croydon, England. Died in hospice care in Toronto after a long struggle with lung disease. Now at rest. Joan was an incredibly loving, energetic and deeply spiritual woman who poured her heart into everything she did. Born Pamela Joan to Ethel Rose Eileen Smith (nee Ellum) and Efimie Vasilievitch Bogomas in post-war Britain. Raised by adoptive parents Hedley and Sarah Violet Saunders, she immigrated to Canada as a young woman. Joan worked in broadcast journalism in England and Canada, and went on to a career in the medical field. She was a single mother, a member of several faith groups, a gardener, a music lover and a lifelong dancer. Her passions mirrored those of her ancestors and family. She loved being with and helping others in her work and her community, a desire which grew out of her own story of family separation and reconnection. Joan is survived by her son Justin, brothers Nigel and Michael, sisters Nina, Jenny and Valerie, her cousins Janet and Natasha, and dear friends. She was beautiful inside and out. Joan will be buried in Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She is missed, loved and not forgotten. Funeral arrangements, donations and condolences via mountpleasantgroup. permavita.com/site/SaundersJoanCarol.html