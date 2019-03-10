Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN CATHERINE BIGELOW. View Sign

BIGELOW, JOAN CATHERINE (nee ANDERSON) It is with inexpressible sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Catherine Bigelow, 86, daughter of Charles and Lillian (nee Plummer) Anderson, mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. There will never be enough words to express the depth of our love and affection for her. She provided a safe and gentle refuge for all who were in her care and will be sorely missed. She suffered the loss of loved ones and overcame many obstacles, but never let any hardship taint her heart. She died the way she lived, with courage, humility, kindness and grace. Dearest and loving wife to Bert for 67 years, generous and affectionate mother of Sandra (Dan), Susan (Masaru) and Tim (Carol), attentive grandmother of Spencer (Kim), Cheryl (Ian), Stewart (Shannon) and caring great-grandmother of Adrien, Mathieu and Addisyn. She came from a large family and was preceded in her journey by many sisters and brothers, while survived by her beloved elder sister Shirley and younger sister Kay, who was by her side throughout. A special thanks to the Macdonald family for their steadfast care and companionship, and to all the cousins, nieces and nephews who showed their love, you are forever in her heart. A memorial event will be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Joan Catherine Bigelow to the charity or cause dearest to your heart. An online condolence page for Joan is available on the Morley Bedford Funeral Home website at

BIGELOW, JOAN CATHERINE (nee ANDERSON) It is with inexpressible sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Catherine Bigelow, 86, daughter of Charles and Lillian (nee Plummer) Anderson, mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. There will never be enough words to express the depth of our love and affection for her. She provided a safe and gentle refuge for all who were in her care and will be sorely missed. She suffered the loss of loved ones and overcame many obstacles, but never let any hardship taint her heart. She died the way she lived, with courage, humility, kindness and grace. Dearest and loving wife to Bert for 67 years, generous and affectionate mother of Sandra (Dan), Susan (Masaru) and Tim (Carol), attentive grandmother of Spencer (Kim), Cheryl (Ian), Stewart (Shannon) and caring great-grandmother of Adrien, Mathieu and Addisyn. She came from a large family and was preceded in her journey by many sisters and brothers, while survived by her beloved elder sister Shirley and younger sister Kay, who was by her side throughout. A special thanks to the Macdonald family for their steadfast care and companionship, and to all the cousins, nieces and nephews who showed their love, you are forever in her heart. A memorial event will be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Joan Catherine Bigelow to the charity or cause dearest to your heart. An online condolence page for Joan is available on the Morley Bedford Funeral Home website at www.morleybedford.ca Funeral Home Morley Bedford Funeral Services

159 Eglinton Avenue West

Toronto , ON M4R 1A8

(416) 489-8733 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close