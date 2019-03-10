BIGELOW, JOAN CATHERINE (nee ANDERSON) It is with inexpressible sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Catherine Bigelow, 86, daughter of Charles and Lillian (nee Plummer) Anderson, mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. There will never be enough words to express the depth of our love and affection for her. She provided a safe and gentle refuge for all who were in her care and will be sorely missed. She suffered the loss of loved ones and overcame many obstacles, but never let any hardship taint her heart. She died the way she lived, with courage, humility, kindness and grace. Dearest and loving wife to Bert for 67 years, generous and affectionate mother of Sandra (Dan), Susan (Masaru) and Tim (Carol), attentive grandmother of Spencer (Kim), Cheryl (Ian), Stewart (Shannon) and caring great-grandmother of Adrien, Mathieu and Addisyn. She came from a large family and was preceded in her journey by many sisters and brothers, while survived by her beloved elder sister Shirley and younger sister Kay, who was by her side throughout. A special thanks to the Macdonald family for their steadfast care and companionship, and to all the cousins, nieces and nephews who showed their love, you are forever in her heart. A memorial event will be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Joan Catherine Bigelow to the charity or cause dearest to your heart. An online condolence page for Joan is available on the Morley Bedford Funeral Home website at www.morleybedford.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2019