CATTLE, Joan It is with sadness that the family of Joan Catherine announces her passing after a brief illness, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre - Toronto, at the age of 88. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her brother Bruce, sister-in-law Carole, and sadly missed by her nephew David and nieces Lori and Lynda. Joan touched the hearts of her ten great-nephews and nieces, and they will remember her fondly. Joan's loving cat, Sissy will miss her dearly. Joan appreciated the beauty of nature and possessed a strong love for animals. In honour of this, we ask that donations be made to Dog Tales. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 12 noon followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment Prospect Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan CATTLE.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019