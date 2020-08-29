1/1
CHARLES, JOAN It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Charles, mother of Lorraine (Danny) and Maureen, grandmother (aka Nana) of Jason (Melissa), Stephen (Jill), Sarah, Michelle (Brent) and Danielle (Jeremy) and great-grandmother (Nana Joan) of Aspen, Asia, Landon, Caleb, Kian, Hayden, Lauren, Liam, Connor, Eric and Kendra. Joan passed peacefully in her sleep on August 19, 2020 at the age of 101. Joan will be deeply missed by her friends and family. There will be a service at Knox Presbyterian Church in 2021 (after COVID-19). If anyone would like to make a donation to CNIB in Joan's name, please feel free.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
