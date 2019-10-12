VERNON, JOAN CHARLOTTE YVONNE It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Charlotte Yvonne Vernon (née Kelly), at Baycrest Hospital, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was 76 years old. Beloved wife of Daniel Vernon, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Sandra (husband, Ian), Ann-Marie (husband, Kevin) and Dawn (partner, Douglas); sister, Doreen Stewart (husband, Fabian) and brother, Paul Kelly (wife, Pamela); grandchildren, Sean, Renee, Daniel and Nala; many nieces, grandnieces, nephews and grandnephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Dennis. We would like to give a special thank you to the Palliative Care team and Dr. Ginah Kim, 6 Floor West, at Baycrest Hospital, for the excellent care they provided. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., at Malvern Christian Assembly, 6705 Sheppard Ave. E, Scarborough, ON. Followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or The March of Dimes.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019