Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN CLARE WILSON. View Sign

WILSON, JOAN CLARE (nee DEARBORN) It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Joan Clare Wilson (nee Dearborn) peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late George W. Wilson. Loving mother of Sharon (Richard Davis) and Deborah (Brian DeGrace). Dearly loved by her 4 grandchildren Jennifer, Jason (Amy), Katelyn (Jon) and Joshua. Loved by her grand puppies Jaxx, Easton and Mickey. Predeceased by her parents Clarence and Alice Dearborn. Sister of the late Fredrick Dearborn. Loving aunt of 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Loving cousin to Ruth McKee and cousins in Michigan. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre - Pickering (1057 Brock Road, Pickering, ON) from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to the and/or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

