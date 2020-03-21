|
McENERY, JOAN DOREEN (HOLMES) On March 12, 2020, Joan slipped peacefully away to dance among the stars with her beloved husband, Bob (2012). She grew up on the family farm in Erin Township during the Great Depression filled with dreams for a better life. Joan met her Prince Charming in her mid-teens at a local dance and never looked back. She was a vivacious, strikingly pretty lady with a zest for life and a unique style, standing out wherever she went. Joan and Bob took every opportunity to socialize with their many dear friends. Her robust health earned her the family nickname "The Iron Maiden" (or was that because of her signature hairdo). Joan is survived by her son, Blake (Brenda) and grandson Bryce (Carly), her daughter, Colleen (Ken Torrens) and grandsons Brett and Patrick (Tiana), sisters Jean Hall and Helen Near and brothers Bill and Gord Holmes. Predeceased by brothers Bob, Doug and Jack Holmes and sister Bev Laing. Please look for an announcement of Joan's farewell party after the Coronavirus has run its course. Donations in her memory may be made to the Erin Volunteer Firefighters Department or you may send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamily funeralhome.com Joan's ashes will be interred in a private ceremony beside Bob at Erin Union Cemetery later this spring. MacIntyre Family Funeral Home 519-833-2231
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020