DRAPER, JOAN Passed away suddenly, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Humber River Hospital. After retiring from her position as a special education teacher for the Toronto District School Board, she spent 10 years teaching ESL in China. She is survived by two sisters, Paula Maharaj and Esther Draper and predeceased by her brother, Ken and sister Gale Donofrio. She will be fondly remembered by her nephews, Mike Donofrio (Emily) and David Donofrio (Michelle) and her niece, Sue Kanhai (Jan). Interment will take place at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
