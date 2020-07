EDWARDS, RN BA, JOAN 1934 - 2020 Joan was born in Wales. She travelled the globe as a nurse and finished her career at The Toronto East General Hospital (now Michael Garron) in 1999. She died peacefully at Chester Village, on June 25, 2020. She will be fondly remembered by friends across the world. No service. Celebration of Life TBA in August.



