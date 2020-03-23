|
McGOWAN, JOAN EILEEN Peacefully after a brief but courageous battle with pneumonia and cancer, at St. Joseph's Health Centre on Monday, March 16, 2020, Joan Eileen McGowan (née Williams), age 90, dear beloved wife of John Cornelius McGowan (predeceased). Loving mother of Michael, Kevin, Brian (Agnes and daughter Niko), Tim (MaryAnna) and Patsy (Mario). Dear sister of Teen, Mart, Jack and Anne (all predeceased). Beloved Nana of Mitchell, Ellen, Joshua and Emma. Joan is finally reunited with the love of her life Jack, her parents and all her siblings. She will be fondly remembered by many family and friends. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Our Lady of Mercy Wing, St. Joseph's Health Centre for their excellent care and compassion. In memory of Joan, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences can be made at hoglefuneralhomes.com. Due to the current pandemic crisis, a Celebration of Joan's life will take place later this year, information to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2020