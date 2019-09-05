WALL, JOAN EILEEN (WILKINSON) September 30, 1930 - September 1, 2019 Joan passed away peacefully at home. Born in Toronto, daughter of the late Clifford and Late Daisy Wilkinson. Loving wife of Edsel Wall for 32 years (deceased 2019), Survived by her daughters Marla (Bill), Lesley (Vic), Michelle and Shawn (Tom), 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Joan worked many years for United Van Lines. Joan was a devoted member of the congregation of St. Dunstan of Canterbury Church in (Highland Creek) Scarborough and enjoyed many creative and fun hours with the ladies of their Crafty Group. Joan's family and friends enjoyed great times at her cottage in Bobcaygeon where she loved to read and relax on the dock. Visitation will be held at St. Dunstan of Canterbury Church, 56 Lawson Road (Highland Creek), Scarborough, on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Funeral Service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. with reception to follow at the Church Hall. Joan's wishes were to be buried in the beautiful Verulam Cemetery in Bobcaygeon with her family by her side. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca Rest in Peace our beautiful and loving MOM
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 5, 2019