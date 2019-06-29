CHEW, JOAN ELIZABETH (nee SCOTTO) Passed away, on June 24, 2019, at Michael Garron Hospital, at the age of 72. Beloved Ex-Wife of Elrich Chew and Mother of David and Mark. Sister to Cora Davies and Aunt to June Davies, Nigel Davies and Julie Rowlands. Friends and family are invited to attend either or both the Visitation on Tuesday, July 2nd, 4-8 p.m. and Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 3rd, 11:00 a.m., both to be held at the Pine Hill Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 416-267-8229.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019