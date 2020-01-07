|
DAVIDSON, Joan Elizabeth Peacefully at Markham-Stouffville Hospital Palliative Care Unit on January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Arthur for sixty-two years. Loving mother to Geoffrey (Judy), Bob (Paule), and Glen (Sonya). Cherished grandmother to Sean, Jenna, Jacob and Tyler. She loved her grandchildren dearly. Sister of Marion (Fred). Predeceased by her parents Wesley and Jessie Plummer, and her brother Wes. Joan was born in Edmonton and moved to Winnipeg in her teen years, and then to Montreal where she and Art were married. Joan started volunteering in Montreal at the opening of the Lakeshore Hospital, and then for 25 years at Scarborough Centenary Hospital after the family moved to Toronto in 1970. Many sports (curling, tennis, skiing and golf) were enjoyed while in the 7 Oaks community and continued after Joan and Art moved to Ballantrae in 2004. Through those, many friends were made and lasting friendships followed. Special thanks to the staff of the Woodhaven Long Term Care Facility, and the Markham-Stouffville Hospital for providing exceptional care for Joan. A funeral service will be held at Christ Church Anglican, 254 Sunset Blvd. in Stouffville at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10th with a Visitation at 10 a.m. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Alzheimer Society or Markham-Stouffville Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 7, 2020