MAGEE, Joan Elizabeth (nee SANDERSON) Peacefully, at McKenzie Health Palliative Care, surrounded by her family on Friday, October 11, 2019, in her 87th and ½ year. Loving wife of the late James Frederick, mother of David and his wife Tracy, Cathy and her husband Nate Cantor. Devoted grandma of Patrick (Maria), Josh, Kimberly, Jessica and Kevin. She will be sadly missed by her sister Sheila Hassefelt, brother-in-law Ted Magee (Shirley) and many nieces and nephews. Lovingly remembered by her dear friends, Joan Costas and Ria Furmanek, as well as the many friends she made throughout her lifetime. Some of Joan's accomplishments during her lifetime were: being a Sunday School Teacher, baking, cooking, crocheting, knitting, dancing, music, making dolls, travelling and simply spending time with family. Joan was very devoted to her faith and went to church every Sunday, as well as attending bible study. We would like to thank all of the staff in the Stroke and Palliative Care Unit at McKenzie Health Hospital for the exceptional care and compassion they showed Joan and our family. A memorial service will be held at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 270 Weldrick Road W., Richmond Hill, on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a reception and refreshments to follow at Club 66, 66 Baif Blvd., Richmond Hill, Ontario, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Joan's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by her family. Here's to you Mom, till we see you again and enjoy a glass of white wine together sitting in the garden. Love you Mom. Arrangements entrusted to R.S.Kane Funeral Home.

