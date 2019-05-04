Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN ELIZABETH MURRELL. View Sign Obituary

MURRELL, JOAN ELIZABETH (nee WARD) February 21, 1938 - April 28, 2019 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Joan Murrell. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Forever in our hearts, she will be greatly missed by her husband, Ron; children, Linda Minarik (Steve), Lori Searle (Paul) and Michael Murrell (Diana) and grandchildren, Michael, Brent, Grace and Joshua. Dear sister of David Ward (late Leta), Lawrence Ward (Shirley), Ruth Steeves (late Jack), Milly Kelessi (late Peter), John Ward (Jeannine) and Gary Ward (Linda) and sister-in-law to Bill Murrell (late Barbara). Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Her generosity, kindness and compassion knew no bounds along with a wit and sense of humour that put all who met her at ease. Her love of life was infectious. We will cherish, love and miss her always. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date by invitation only. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

